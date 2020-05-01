Amitabh Bachchan opens up on Rishi Kapoor’s positive outlook towards cancer diagnosis. Photo: ZoomTV

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor developed a rather fun filled friendship from the very first day they met each other and soon after his passing became public news, Amitabh Bachchan, alongside other Bollywood big shots penned down heartfelt letters grieving his loss.

Amitabh shared personal details of Rishi Kapoor’s life, from his childhood, to the days following his cancer diagnosis in his blog. He dubbed Rishi “a young energetic, bubbly , mischief in his eyes Chintu , on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house.”

In the blog post Amitabh Bachchan also touched base on Rishi Kapoor’s debut film preparation, stating, “I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms ..He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other.”

“When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never,” Amitabh admitted.

“His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event , he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

“When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot , he would bring out his playing cards , or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition.”

Before signing off, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse into Rishi’s positive outlook towards life and how he never spoke bleakly about his future prospects after being diagnosed with cancer, rather he remained a ball of sunshine through thick and thin. “It was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly‘. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor.”