Rishi Kapoor’s bond with Ranbir Kapoor grew increasingly amid cancer battle. Photo: Bollywood life

Rishi Kapoor’s presence in Bollywood is one engraved upon the very fabric of Indian cinema. With a history dating back decades, Rishi Kapoor’s contributions to the entertainment industry is something which has left audiences in awe, time and time again.

However, one of Rishi's biggest regrets in life was his less than ideal relationship he shared with Ranbir Kapoor however, in time the duo have mended their relationship and up until his death, they both stood shoulder to shoulder during Rishi’s fight against cancer.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rishi Kapoor sat for an interview where he discussed a number of personal issues. He was quoted saying, “I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It’s been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going.”



Rishi Kapoor praised his son in one of his earlier interviews, stating, "He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on.”