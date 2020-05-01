Shah Rukh Khan pays emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside late Rishi Kapoor in Deewana in 1992, paid an emotional tribute to the legendary actor.



Sharing a throwback photo with Rishi from the sets of Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his condolences. “Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss.”

He also penned down an emotional farewell note saying “As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib," Khan said.

"On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai. That day in my head I became an actor! Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me," he added.



"Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever," Shah Rukh wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor also shared screen in ‘Jaadu’ (1995), ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012).

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a long cancer battle at the age of 67.