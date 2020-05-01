Anil Kapoor reveals nickname of Rishi Kapoor

Indian star Anil Kapoor has revealed that he used to call late Rishi Kapoor as ‘James’ because the Bollywood senior looked like the Hollywood actor James Dean.



The Mr India actor turned to Instagram and shared a collage of Rishi Kapoor and James Dean photos and wrote, “The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me...”.

Rishi passed away on Friday due to leukemia at the age of 67, according to Indian media.



Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a childhood photo with Rishi and penned down a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “ To my Dear James, I don't know where to begin… From growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all. You were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me.”

Anil signed off, "Your Patton forever."



