Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to be honest amid romance rumours with Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie seemingly had a dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt amid rumours about his romance with Jennifer Aniston.



The speculation has been mounting about 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and 'Friends' alum that they have rekindled romance and wanted to begin a new journey.

The Maleficent actress, during her conversation with a magazine about the education of her children with Brad, seemingly had a sly dig at her 56-year-old ex-husband.



The 44-year-old was giving a motivational talk about homeschooling when she slipped in her thoughts on how Brad should behave.

The superstar said: "We’re all locked in, we’re doing all right… Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education."

Angelina went on to speak about what expectations should have for their parents and she said that Brad needs to be "honest" with his children.

She said: “It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best."

"In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you."

Jolie, who shares six children with Pitt, has been keeping them with her during the coronavirus lockdown with some US media outlets reporting that this could be due to Pitt's reconciliation with Aniston.