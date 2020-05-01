Salman Khan seeks forgiveness from late Rishi Kapoor, shares heartfelt message

Fans, friends and co-stars of Rishi Kapoor have paid emotional tribute to the late Bollywood actor who breathed his last on Wednesday and left people in state of mourning.

The legendary actor's sudden demise has rattled Bollywood with thousands of fans across the globe flocking towards social media to offer their condolences soon after the news became public.



Remembering the actor as the face romance in cinema, stars reminisced about their experiences with the actor. Salman Khan too, took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.



The Dabangg actor prayed for Rishi Kapoor and his family and asked for forgiveness. The two actors reportedly fell out during an unpleasant incident at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Salman wrote, “Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf, strength, peace n light to family n friends…”









