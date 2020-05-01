Katie Price reunites with Princess and Junior, partakes in Clap For Carers campaign

Katie Price has emotionally reunited with her son Junior and daughter Princess after they were in lockdown at the dad Peter Andre’s house.

The 41-year-old took to social media to share family photos of herself with her children as they took part in the weekly Clap For Carers campaign.



The mother-of-five took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the sofa with Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, as she encouraged fans to clap on their doorsteps.



With Princess sitting on her lap, Katie told her fans: “It’s Thursday, so let’s show our appreciation and respect for all the incredible key workers keeping our country going.



“Join the nation at 8PM and give a huge round of applause from your windows, doors and balconies.”

Katie then shared a video of herself and her kids on her doorstep taking part in the clap.