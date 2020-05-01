Kim Kardashian to grace Carine Roitfeld's lavish amfAR virtual fashion show

Kim Kardashian West will shine among supermodels in Carine Roitfeld's star-studded amfAR virtual fashion show to combat COVID-19 crisis.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will be among the dozens of fashion figures to appear in CR Runway x amfAR Against COVID: 19 Fashion Unites, which starts streaming this Friday 8pm GMT on YouTube.

Carine Roitfeld, CR Fashion Book editor-in-chief, was a pivotal figure in legitimizing the 39-year-old reality star's acceptance into the world of high fashion back in 2016.

It was all thanks to Kim's third husband and 'ghost stylist' Kanye West, who was the one who originally introduced her to Roitfeld as well as Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci.

Curiously, Kim's half-sister - Society Management Model Kendall Jenner - was not invited to walk in the first-of-its-kind fashion extravaganza for a cause.

The French 65-year-old also enlisted remote catwalkers like Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham, Miss Fame, Amber Valletta, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls, and Karen Elson.