Ex-husband of Meghan Markle says his new wife is pregnant with their first child

Former husband of Duchess of Sussex Trevor Engelson has said he is expecting a child with his wife Tracey.

Meghan Markle married Trevor in 2011 after spending seven years together.

The 43-year-old director and producer confirmed the news this week on Instagram, saying "'Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league!."

"''Best thing I've ever produced hands down. Baby girl, So excited to meet you in September. (sic)," he wrote.

Trevor tied the knot with Tracey in May last year, a year after his ex Meghan Markle married Prince Harry.

He had married Meghan Markle in September 2011 the the couple decided to part ways 18 months later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have moved to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties, are helping to deliver food amid the coronavirus outbreak.