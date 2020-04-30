Eminem raises money for COVID-19 relief

Eminem is raising money for COVID-19 relief as his county battles the deadly pandemic.

According to TMZ, Marshall Mathers is auctioning his extremely rare and expensive pair of Jordan 4s.



Slim Shady announced on Wednesday that he had an extra pair of his highly coveted Jordan 4 Retro "Carhartt x Eminem" kicks lying around.

According to the celebrity website, Eminem and the Jumpman made just 10 pairs available for bidding on eBay in 2015, with proceeds going to the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Earlier, the rapper sent meals to hospitals in Detroit to express solidarity with health workers.

The singer also offered free subscriptions to his radio station to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.