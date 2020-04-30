close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Business

April 30, 2020

PSX witnesses bullish trend as market gains 952 points to close at 34,111 points

Business

Thu, Apr 30, 2020
PSX closes at 34,111.64 with the positive change of 952.80 points. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with a bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 34,111.64 points with a positive change of 952.80 points as compared to 33,158.84 points on the last working day.

A total of 292,086,795 shares worth Rs12.424 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade 140,473,894 shares worth Rs7.701 billion during the previous day.

As many as 367 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 73 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

