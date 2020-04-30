Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima bids adieu to father after getting travel permission

Riddhima penned a heartfelt farewell note for her father Rishi Kapoor after he breathed his last

Following the death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima has been given special permission to travel to Mumbai.

Turning to Instagram, Riddhima penned a heartfelt farewell note for her father after he breathed his last this morning on Thursday.

“Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the father-daughter duo.

A resident of New Delhi, Riddhima was permitted to travel to Mumbai by road with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.



Talking to Times of India, RPMeena, DCP Southeast, Delhi Police said: “We gave permission around 10.45am to five people to travel to Mumbai. We have contacted the family, and will provide assistance. We have only approved movement passes. It is understood that as train and flights are not operating, they will travel by road.”

As per a source, Rishi’s daughter had been seeking a permit to travel since Wednesday when the actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.