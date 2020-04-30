Queen Elizabeth impressed with Prince William, Kate over work ethic amid COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth impressed with Prince William, Kate over work amid COVID-19. Photo: Pop Sugar and The Telegraph

COVID-19 took over the globe since the beginning of 2020, however it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton are not letting it deter them from maintaining calmness amid these troubling times.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking on the current workload with dignity and grace. According to a report by US Weekly, the Queen is elated over the way the couple is handling all affairs in these troubling times and has complimented their work ethic time and time again during personal video calls.

A source close to the palace stated, “The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times. She couldn’t be prouder. She takes pride in being on top of everything but recognizes that it’s time to hand off some responsibility.”