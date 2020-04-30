Prince William, Kate Middleton comfort the public amid Sussex pair's absence

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been taking on added responsibilities to comfort the people of the UK

With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been feeling the impact left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

During an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newly added responsibilities amid COVID-19.

"They feel almost wholly responsible as they are the only influential ones young enough to be out there at the moment apart from Sophie and Edward and The Princess Royal," Seward explained.

"They have the highest profile and want to use it to the benefit of the monarchy which has to be seen as being a comfort to people at this time."

Before signing off the royal expert pointed out that even though Prince William and Kate’s workload has increased ten times since Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure, he thinks the Cambridge’s don’t mind it at all.

"I think they are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," she said. "I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left."