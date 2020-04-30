Lata Mangeshkar breaks down over the ‘unbearable’ loss of Rishi Kapoor. Photo: Deecan Herald and Times of India

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's passing left the entire world in a state of mourning. The legendary actor possessed talent like no other and wowed audiences with over 40 years of experience in the arts.

His sudden passing has rattled Bollywood with thousands of fans across the globe flocking towards social media to offer their condolences soon after the news became public.

Lata Mangeshkar has always had a very personal relationship with Rishi Kapoor’s family and upon the news of his passing, a never before seen picture of six-month-old Rishi in the arms of Lata Mangeshkar resurfaced.

In memory of his life, the critically acclaimed singer tweeted a heartfelt tribute for the actor, she stated, “Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein, (what should I say? What should I write, I genuinely cannot wrap my head around it. The passing of Rishi ji has caused me immense grief. His loss has left the entire Bollywood industry in tatters. May God provide his soul rest and peace up above.)”



