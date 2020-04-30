Saif Ai Khan believes Irrfan Khan ‘was way too young to go’. Photo: INDIA New England News and Pinterest

Irrfan Khan’s passing yesterday left the entire globe in utter disarray, as Bollywood seemed unable to say goodbye to one of its best and even now, co-stars, friends and family are unable to make sense of the sudden and jolting demise.

The critically acclaimed actor passed away as a result of a colon infection in a hospital in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai according to reports. The actor has left behind his wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Soon after the news hit mainstream media, actors took to social media to post heartfelt tributes for the actor’s sudden loss. During an interview with the Times of India, Saif Ai Khan hailed Irrfan as one of the most ‘watchable’ actors in all of Bollywood.

He was quoted saying, “I have always thought of Irrfan Khan as perhaps the best, most watchable and most natural actor of our times. He was way too young to go. Very very sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and family. May God bless his soul.”







