Britney Spears burns down her home gym

Britney Spears has revealed she lost most of gym equipment after the singer accidentally left two candles burning in her home gym.



The 'Oops... I Did It Again' hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal she had returned to her home workout station for the first time in six months, after she left two candles on and it wrecked most of her equipment, bar two machines.



She shared a video clip, in which she can be heard saying: "Hey, guys! I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burned my gym down unfortunately."

"I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down."

Britney captioned the post: "It was an accident .... but yes .... I burnt it down."



"I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!"

