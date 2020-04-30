Kriti Sanon reveals how she stays calm during these testing times of the pandemic

Kriti Sanon said that even though she isn’t an avid reader, she has resorted to the hobby now

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is used to the hustling and bustling life of movie sets and with the coronavirus pandemic forcing people inside their homes, the actor is trying her best to control her ‘panic mode.’

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Luka Chuppi actor took fans inside her quarantine routine and what she has been doing to keep herself occupied.

“The idea is to keep clam and tell yourself that, ‘it’ll all be over soon.’ I’m utilising this time to spend time with family. Work-wise, I had finished work on Mimi so nothing was incomplete,” she said.

“I guess the year will be a skip, blur in our calendars. But when I see/hear about what so many people are going through, I feel extremely privileged to have a house and my family around,” she said.

Regarding her daily activities that help her get by, Kriti said that even though she isn’t an avid reader, she has resorted to the hobby during these testing times.

“I’ve read Ikigai, and now, I’m reading The Kite Runner. I’m also watching shows/films which I had missed out on such as How To Get Away with Murder, The Stranger, Money Heist, Shutter Island and Bala,” she said.

Speaking about looking at the brighter side of the changes that have been brought by the pandemic, Kriti said: “For starters, the city is much calmer, clearer. So, it’s like nature has pressed the pause button and is rejuvenating itself. Sadly, it’s resulting in loss of lives.”

“I want to go out on a long drive with friends or just chill at a friends’ place. As for our work, it’ll take very long for things to become normal,” she said discussing her post-lockdown plans.