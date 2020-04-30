Rishi Kapoor hospitalized over ‘breathing problems’, confirms Randhir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was hospitalized

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered from breathing difficulty.



As confirmed by the 102 Not Out actor’s brother Randhir Kapoor, the 67-year-old, suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to Sir H.N Reliance Hospital.

Randhir further refuted claims of his brother being on ventilator, as he told PTI: “He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now.”

The actor had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 after which he spent over a year in New York City getting treated with his wife Neetu Singh being by his side.

Rishi had earlier been hospitalized twice this year in February, first in Delhi over an infection and then Mumbai with viral fever.

During an interview with Times Now, Neetu spoke about her husband’s battle against cancer, saying: “My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.”

Rishi on the other hand had earlier said: “The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive.”