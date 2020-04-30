Tom Hanks posts picture of plasma he donated to help fight coronavirus

Tom Hanks revealed Wednesday on social media that he donated blood plasma at a Los Angeles hospital in an effort to help fight the coronavirus.

The Oscar winner actor took to his Instagram and wrote:"Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!"



"After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx," The 'Cast Away' star added.

The Oscar winner actor and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with the novel virus back in March while Hanks was filming his upcoming movie in Australia, and the pair have been open about their recovery process since.



“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” Hanks recently said on the podcast "Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!"