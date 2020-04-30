Absence of 'Black Widow', 'F9' leaves summer movie season bleak

Years-long promotional campaign for 'Black Widow' movie seems to go in vein as Scarlett Johansson's popular Avenger won't shower fun this summer due to coronavirus pandemic.

The film was to hit cinemas on May 1 as promised to be a typically lucrative summer moviegoing season, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day and generally accounts for $4 billion, nearly 40% of the yearly North American box office. Tom Cruise's return to one of his most iconic roles; a "Wonder Woman" sequel; original fare from Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson, and more.

A few states are talking about allowing movie theaters to reopen soon. But no major blockbusters are set to open until mid-July. The first is Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," a Warner Bros. film, which has ardently stood its ground on July 17.



Shortly afterward, Disney plans to open "Mulan" on July 24, four months after its original date. And then comes "Wonder Woman 1984" on August 14, two months later than planned. It's something, but it's still a shell of what summer 2020 at the movies was supposed to be.



Studios have depended on massive revenues from the summer months for decades, but in recent years they have discovered that movies can do blockbuster numbers in nearly any month.



The nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC, which operates over 630 theaters in the US, said in a statement that in order to reopen it needs "a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited."



AMC said it would open in the weeks ahead of blockbusters like "Tenet" and "Mulan" using "creative programming" of previously released films.