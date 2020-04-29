'The Office' creator rejects rumours about show's special reunion

Greg Daniels, the creator of the US version of "The Office" has dismissed the rumours regarding the show's revival.

He said "The Office", which aired its finale in 2013, is not going to have reunion special anytime soon.

His statement came amid the rumours that the show starring Steve Carell would be revived.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's TOP 5 podcast, Daniels said "I loved doing The Office more than anything. And if we were going to revisit it, I would want to do it".

"I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would [involve] … getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off. We’re probably not going to get every single character back, they’re all doing all these cool things.”

Alluding to the successes of the show’s cast, he said: “I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic.”