Jay Z wants his 'deepfake' videos removed

Jay Z is disturbed by the "deepfake" videos of him that emerged on YouTube and has decided to take legal action.

According to reports, rapper's label Roc Nation has filed copyright notice to the Vocal Synthesis, the creator of the YouTube video that shows Jay Z rapping to Hamlet and Billy Joel.



The Guardian reported that Vocal Synthesis has revealed that the singer has filed takedown notices against the videos.

Roc Nation states that the videos unlawfully use artificial intelligence to impersonate Jay Z's voice.

Metro.co.uk reported that Hamlet and Billy Joel videos have been taken down but others of Jay Z are still available on YouTube.