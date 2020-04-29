PCB adviser files Rs10m suit against Shoaib Akhtar for calling him 'inept person of highest order'

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi on Wednesday filed a defamation suit worth Rs10 million against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for calling him "an inept person of highest order", along with other serious allegations.

In a video on his YouTube channel a day ago, Akhtar had ripped apart the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing him of profiteering by creating protracted legal wrangles between the board and its players.

"The remarks given by Shoaib Akhtar has affected my goodwill. He said false things about me on social media," Rizvi said.

"His remarks were seen and heard abroad as well. Therefore, I decided to take legal action against him."

The PCB adviser said he would take action against Akhtar outside of Pakistan as well, adding that he had also "submitted a criminal complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the cybercrime act".



PCB disappointed at Akhtar's outburst

The PCB, separately, conveyed its "disappointment with Akhtar's outburst" and termed it "highly disrespectful". The board also clarified that the legal notice sent to him does not involve its backing.

"The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the PCB's legal department and its legal adviser," it said in a press release.

The PCB — which was also allegedly accused of "lending cover and condoning match-fixers" by the former fast bowler — further added that Akhtar's language "was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society".

However, it noted that the lawsuit did not involve the PCB as a plaintiff, although that may change.

"The PCB’s legal adviser, Mr Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights," the statement.