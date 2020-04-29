White House unfollows Modi on Twitter, reports Indian media

AFP/Files

The White House unfollowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a couple of other high profile Indian accounts on Twitter as well on Wednesday, not explaining why it made the move.

Indian media reported on Wednesday that The White House, which has 22 million followers on Twitter, followed the Indian prime minister till April 11.

"The official Twitter account of White House, the residence and workplace of the president of the United States, doesn’t follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi anymore on the micro-blogging site," reported outlookindia.com.

Modi was the only world leader followed by The White House on Twitter till April 11. Other Indian Twitter accounts unfollowed were those of the president of India, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office, and the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C.

The move 'dismayed' Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who urged India's External Affairs Ministry to take note of the incident.

"I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note," tweeted Gandhi.

US commission recommends placing India on list of countries violating religious freedom

The development took place a day after a US commission recommended India be placed on a list of countries that violate religious freedom.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended that India be re-designated as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ because of the Modi government's policies and treatment towards the Muslim population.

"Perhaps the steepest, and most alarming deterioration in religious freedom conditions is in India," the vice-chair of the USCIRF vice had said after the release of the Commission's annual report.

The report also recommended 13 other countries to the State Department for designation as "countries of particular concern" because their governments engage in or tolerate "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom".

These include nine that the State Department designated as CPCs in December last year, which were Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The five others include India, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam.