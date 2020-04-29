Meghan Markle motivates woman client of her charity during Zoom call

Meghan Markle had a conversation with one of her first four royal patronages over a Zoom call.

The Duchess Of Sussex thanked the Smart Works charity for their "amazing work" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan was speaking from her and Prince Harry's new home in Los Angeles, with the team from Smart Works, an organisation which helps women into the workforce through job interview training and provides clients with outfits for those interviews.

She spoke to one of the charity's clients about her upcoming internship during the call.

Meghan praised the woman for being "such a beacon of hope" and "focusing on getting through this".

She wished her luck at the end of the call and spoke of her pride at being Smart Works' patron.

Meghan became patron of Smart Works in January 2019 and launched a special capsule clothing collection with the charity last September



