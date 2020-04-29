close
Wed Apr 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
April 29, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton share throwback picture with Prince Harry on wedding anniversary

World

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 29, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple tied the knot nine years ago at Westminster Abbey on April 29.

They are isolating with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate and Prince William sharex a throwback picture from their wedding on Twitter and thanked fans for their well wishes, saying ""Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"

The photo shared by the royal couple also shows  Prince Harry walking behind them.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently stepped down from their royal  roles and shifted to Los Angeles.

Latest News

More From World