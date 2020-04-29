Prince William, Kate Middleton share throwback picture with Prince Harry on wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple tied the knot nine years ago at Westminster Abbey on April 29.



They are isolating with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate and Prince William sharex a throwback picture from their wedding on Twitter and thanked fans for their well wishes, saying ""Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"



The photo shared by the royal couple also shows Prince Harry walking behind them.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently stepped down from their royal roles and shifted to Los Angeles.