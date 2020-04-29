Grand Health Alliance laments unavailability of PPEs for Punjab medics

Twitter/Dr imran muhammad (@DrMohimran)/via The News

LAHORE: The Grand Health Alliance on Wednesday held a press conference at the city's Mayo Hospital, stressing on the unavailability of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medics treating coronavirus patients in Punjab despite at least two weeks of protest.

Lamenting the government's inaction, GHA's top officials, including member Dr Mehmood, asked: "Where are the protective gear kits that arrived from Turkey?

"There are 1,247 ventilators in Punjab and many of them are dysfunctional," Dr Mehmood said, adding that the body had been promised resolution of 10 demands they had put forward earlier.

"Doctors and nurses were allowed a week of days off after one week of work but that is not being implemented," he lamented.

He further explained that none of the medical professionals at Mayo Hospital were tested for the novel COVID-19 infection nor were they tested after duty at designated coronavirus wards.

Allowance was being given to the health professionals working in the coronavirus wards, he noted.