Prince William likely to be stripped of his Lord High Commissioner title in the future

Prince William will be stripped off his title once Charles takes the throne

Prince William is in possession of a slew of titles already, and after his father Prince Charles takes the throne, more will be joining the list.

And while the Duke of Cambridge may welcome additional titles under his belt following Prince Charles’s coronation, there is one he might be losing.

Once Charles takes over the monarchy, William will be stripped off his title as Lord High Commissioner, which had previously been bestowed upon Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

It was also reported by Express, that William was given the title by Queen Elizabeth which meant he was granted the right to represent the monarch at General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

While for others, the possession of this title could last for up till a year, William can hold it for the following years, until Charles gets crowned the King of England.

And while he gives up this title, William is expected to receive the Duchy of Cornwall, making him the Duke of Cornwall.