Kriti Sanon shares heartbreaking poem on domestic violence. Photo: Filmfare

Kriti Sanon appears to have a natural flair for poetry and writing which she has recently let loose during her time in self-isolation.



The poem opens up by painting a picture of a domestic violence incident in grave detail, stating, “As the sun sets spreading blood all over the sky, my heart starts sinking once again, sweat goes down my neck strikes. Feet steady at the door, he’s gonna be late. Wait I can hear him come, the sound is not a stranger. I can hear the doorknob, I can smell the danger. The odour tells me he’s drunk again, full of frustration, ready to deliver some pain.”

Kriti went on to say, “He throws me down like an insane, another mark he has left on my body” and goes on to add “my sobbing acts like music and lulls him to sleep.”

In the poem posted to Instagram, via a video, Kriti shared numbers of a domestic violence helpline numbers, which read, “Stand up for yourself & REPORT..because Its NOT OKAY! It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported!” She ended the note saying, “ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK!”

