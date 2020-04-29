British PM Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds welcome baby boy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well," the spokesman said in a surprise announcement, as Symonds was not thought to be due until later in the year.

Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world leader to contract COVID-19 one month ago. He spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care, admitting in a video message after he was discharged that things "could have gone either way".

After a fortnight recovering at his countryside retreat of Chequers, he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night. On Monday morning he chaired the daily government coronavirus meeting, "and will now be resuming full duties", his spokesman said.