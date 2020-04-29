Pakistani celebrities saddened over the death of Irrfan Khan

Pakistani celebrities shocked, saddened over death of Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan sad demise on Wednesday left Pakistani celebrities grieving the loss of the acting legend.



Pakistani film and TV stars mourned the demise of Irrfan Khan and paid homage to the departed soul.

Sajal Ali turned to Instagram and wrote, “Shocked and sad! What a brilliant actor he was. Rest In Peace.”

Sharing a throwback photo of Irrfan, Zara Noor Abbas wrote, “Wo Jo tha Khawaab sa Kya kahain jaane de.”



Imran Abbas said, “Rest in peace the legend Irfan Khan!! You will surely be missed forever..Since art has no boundaries, we can feel the pain and are equally grieved by your sudden demise...May Allah bless the departed soul. Undoubtedly, we all belong to Allah all mighty and have to return to HIM.”



Meera turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos of herself with Irrfan Khan and wrote, “Shocked to hear of the demise of #irrfankhan #irfanKhan, one of the most exceptional actors. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace. I am in my hotel room alone I’m crying very sad news I’m really upset about it very painful life is very short.”



Saboor Ali wrote: “Kisi ne theek kaha tha... Achay log jaldi chalay jaatay hain (Someone has rightly said, good people leave early) #ripirfankhan.”



Armeena Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Ah, I am sad today. I’ve been a fan of his work and particularly loved him in “life of pi.” What a loss for the acting world. May you R.I.P #IrrfanKhan.”





