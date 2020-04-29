close
Wed Apr 29, 2020
Armeena Khan posts thoughtful message, terms it 'worthy of a share'

Armeena Khan posts thoughtful message, terms it ‘worth a share’

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, who has been treating her fans with throwback photos amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared a thoughtful message on Wednesday.

The Sherdil actress shared a picture with two different messages and marked the first with a cross on Instagram.

The first message read: “After lockdown remember who checked on you….texted you.. supported you.”

The other was: “A literal pandemic is NOT the time to measure or test the loyalty of your friends. We’re all doing the best we can with what we’ve got.”

Armeena shared the thoughtful message with the fans and wrote, “I don’t know who the author is here but this was worth a share.”

She also urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and prayed for their happiness. She says “Stay safe, Stay happy.” 

