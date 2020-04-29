Corona Relief Tiger Force to become operational from today: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Corona Relief Tiger Force will become operational from today (Wednesday) to participate in relief activities during the coronavirus crisis.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, announcing the development, said Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will officially inaugurate the force.

The SAPM said that the ‘soft launch’ of the Tiger Force had been successful, adding that youth across the country will be mobilized in phases.

The youth force members will be deployed outside mosques and utility stores, said the SAPM.

Dar said that the volunteers will cooperate with police and district administration while dispensing their duties.



Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the launch of the youth force, saying it will lead the fight against the coronavirus in Pakistan.



