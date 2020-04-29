Selena Gomez dubs close friend Taylor Swift as ‘one of the greatest songwriters’

Selena Gomez believes Taylor Swift is ‘one of the greatest songwriters’. Photo: LiveactionTV

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have always acted as each other’s strongest advocates over the last few years. Time and time again the duo have been seen openly praising each other’s work in the most wholesome of ways.

According to a report by E Online, Selena recently took part in Beats 1 to share her At Home with Selena Gomez playlist and during the course of the the interview, she explained to Zane why Taylor’s new single Lover made an appearance on her top music recommendations.

She was quoted saying, "This is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music," Gomez said. "I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."

During a past interview with the Wall Street Journal back in January, Gomez touched base on her friendship with Taylor and revealed why she believes it has lasted all of these years, "We both went through shit at the same time," she said regarding their initial years. "She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age."

Before signing off, Selena stated, "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family," Gomez continued. "It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."