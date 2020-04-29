Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas has been acting as her piano teacher

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas has been acting as her live-in piano teacher. Photo: Times of India

Priyanka Chopra seems to be rocking her time in quarantine with free piano lessons with husband Nick Jonas in the best possible way.

During a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is currently taking piano lessons from her musically talented second half.

She was quoted saying, "I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Just because Priyanka is able to ‘make’ her husband teach her does not mean he is not having the time of his life as well. Nick is reportedly very happy that his wife is being productive with her time and is spending it acquiring a new skill.

During the course of the interview, Priyanka also revealed that piano lessons are not the only thing on her daily schedule these days as she is also taking Nick’s guidance in learning a number of dance routines. "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

According to USA Today, Nick is reportedly the best “in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer and an in-house writing partner,” for Priyanka. She is “also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it.”