James Corden reveals why he didn’t drive during Carpool Karaoke with Justin Bieber

James Corden reveals the real reason he didn’t drive during carpool karaoke with Justin Bieber

James Corden’s previous Carpool Karaoke episode with Justin Bieber recently became the talk of the town as James Corden was accused of lacking basic driving skills.

During an interview on The Late Night Show with Joe Jonas, James addressed the claims and revealed the real reason why he did not drive during the episode.

When Joe asked Corden, "I saw the rumor a while back that you didn't drive your own car. You drove your car that day," Corden jumped to his own defense stating, “I have driven it for 47 of the 52, yes." Joe quickly chimed back in, stating, "I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again. Even though that sounds like a big lie, it's true."

Corden also addressed the issue earlier as well, stating, "I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk."

For the unversed, the rumors began after a fan caught a video of James Corden’s car being pulled by a large truck while filming.