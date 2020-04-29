Aamir Khan's prank on Madhuri Dixit leaves her fuming: Find out

Aamir Khan is known for maintaing quite a serious demeanor and is not the one to pull pranks on his co-stars.

However, there was once a time when Aamir pulled a prank on Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and it went horribly wrong.

The 3 Idiots actor pretended to possess the ability of reading people's hands.



When Madhuri came to know about Aamir's palm-reading skills, she asked him to read and interpret the lines on her hands as well.

This is when Aamir spat on the actress's hand. However, instead of taking it with a pinch of salt, Madhuri got furious over Aamir and lashed out at him for doing such a thing to her.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in film Thugs of Hindostan. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor.