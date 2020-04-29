Salman Khan gears up for the climax of next blockbuster at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before lockdown, and is currently stuck at his Panvel farmhouse for the same.

However, like a true superstar, Salman has not let anything dampen his spirits, as he is reportedly preparing for the climax of the film at his farmhouse lately.

The actor is working on his fitness to keep his weight in check and is keen on controlling his weight. It is said that once the lockdown is over, Salman will start shooting for the climax of the film immediately.



According to Pinkvilla, the actor will be seen in a car chase sequence as part of the climax. Hence, he is working put at his farmhouse in order to be fit while eating right.

Salman was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will next star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.