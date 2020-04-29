Kanika Kapoor ordered by Lucknow Police to record written statement

Kanika Kapoor recently came forth clarifiying the allegations put against her, in regards to breaching the law during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, the Lucknow Police has asked Kanika to record an official written statement.



Additional Commissioner Police Deepak Kumar Singh stated that the singer will have to come over to the police station and record a written statement. He further warned the singer of legal action, over failure to record the written statement.



Last Sunday, Kanika took to her Instagram to detail the matter of her coronavirus diagnosis.

She stated that she was scanned at the airport when she arrived to Mumbai on March 10 from the UK, and that no travel advisory was issued at that time.

While, she came to meet her family in Lucknow on March 11 via a domestic flight, there was no scanning system available for domestic commute back then.

On March 14 and 15, Kanika added that she went for lunch and dinner with friends.

She concluded by saying that the people she interacted with in the UK, Mumbai and Lucknow have tested negative for coronavirus and are in perfect health.