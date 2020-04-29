Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas will ‘recreate Vegas’ to mark first wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were planning to return to Las Vegas to mark their first wedding anniversary next month, but lockdown measures are forcing the couple to bring Sin City to them.

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress and The Jonas Brothers star exchanged vows at the fabled Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on 1 May, 2019, and later celebrated for the second time in the South of France during a sunset ceremony the following month.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on Monday, Joe reflected on one year of married life, and confessed he wants to make the big day special for Sophie, despite the Covid-19 crisis.

“We legally got married in Vegas. So it’s our Vegas anniversary,” he said. “And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or big dinner… We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit.”

Musing over the couple’s plans, he added: “I think we would’ve gone back to Vegas (if we weren’t quarantined), so if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house.”

Joe, 30, and Sophie, 24, wed after three years of dating, and the couple is reportedly expecting its first child together.

