Nick Cordero’s health deteriorates as actor develops lung infection amid coronavirus battle

Famed Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s health has taken a turn for the worse, as revealed by his wife Amand Kloots in her latest statement.



Kloots took to her Instagram to reveal, “We had kind of a bit of a rough day yesterday,” adding that her husband had developed an infection in his lungs lately.

He got an infection in his lungs that "went into his blood," meaning he "went into a little bit of septic shock," Kloots said.

“This kinda came out of nowhere,” she added, stating that the actor "is throwing us for some loops that's for sure.”



Kloots went on to add that the doctors cleaned Cordero’s lungs and put him on “really strong antibiotics.”

“Unfortunately, they are not able to remove the ventilator today and put the trach in," she said, adding, “He's back on a little bit of blood pressure medication, which he was off of, and they are trying to just really make sure that this fever doesn't really go anywhere, get out of control.”

Cordero recently tested positive for coronavirus again, having tested negative twice earlier. He also underwent a leg amputation amid his COVID-19 battle.