Lindsay Lohan has a piece of advice for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on paparazzi

Lindsay Lohan has offered a piece of advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on how to avoid the paparazzi in Los Angeles.

Although the 33-year-old has now taken a back seat from the limelight, she has had her fair share of controversies in the past.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, Lohan was asked to lend some advice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on how to keep the paps at bay.

According to E!News, she quipped, "I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right? You can't go to those beaches without being—you can't even surf out far enough. It's just really hard to do anything publicly (there).”

Lohan also said that if the former royals are looking to settle down in a new house, they should do it right now, as everyone is staying indoors these days.

"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home," she said. "But, once that's over…just…get drivers."