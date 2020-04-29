Selena Gomez reveals she has already planned everything about her wedding

Selena Gomez recently bared details about her wedding, revealing that she thinks it is a good idea to plan everything in advance.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Selena dished out major secrets, making her fans excited in regards to whether she is back to the dating scene, or not.

Stating that she has already picked out a band for her wedding, Selena said, "I've listened to Fleetwood forever. I think I know all of their songs. I think that there's something...”

The songstress added, “You just, you can hear the song, and it's just like you don't turn it. Ideally, at my wedding, I would love for Stevie [Nicks] or someone in that world to sing at my wedding. That's like music, you know?"

Meanwhile, Selena is in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Revealing how she makes her days productive, the 27-year-old said, "I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house. I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about."