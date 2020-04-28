Shireen Mazari thanks Maulana Tariq Jamil for apology to 'anyone inadvertently hurt'

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday thanked Maulana Tariq Jamil after he said he sincerely apologises for remarks which might have inadvertently hurt people.

His apology comes five days after a television appearance on Geo News, which has caused an uproar in the country.



The maulana had been invited to say a prayer at the end of the Ehsaas Telethon held to collect funds for the coronavirus relief fund. However, before his prayer began, he spoke at length about the pandemic and how among other things such as the prevalent cheating and lying in society — especially by the media — it was to be blamed on the "immodest actions" of women.

In his apology today, Jamil said: "My goal was to remind us all to focus on the spiritual and away from our desires and the materialistic."



"I am the first to admit as I have taught over the years, that there is no excuse for making any hurtful comments about anyone or making anyone feel uncomfortable," he continued.

The maulana went on to "sincerely apologise to anyone who may [have] been inadvertently hurt".

Mazari noted with appreciation the clarification presented by Jamil. "You have many followers and this will send a clear message to any who seek to misinterpret your words to target women," she said.

Offering an apology of her own to Jamil, she said that her earlier tweet "did not mention you", and that she "would like to apologise if it caused you hurt".

While reacting to Jamil's earlier comments, Mazari — although had not named Jamil explicitly — had said that for "anyone under any guise to even suggest" that the pandemic has anything to do with women's dressing reflects "ignorance" and a "misogynist mindset".

"We will not accept the targeting of women on the pretext of such ludicrous accusations," she had added.

A day after the telethon, Maulana Jamil had apologised for his targeting of media houses as “liars”. At the time, no apology towards women had been offered.