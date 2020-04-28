Salman Khan urges people to help underprivileged amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation with family at his Panvel farmhouse amid coronavirus pandemic, has urged people to donate for the needy and underprivileged who are worst hit by Covid-19 lockdown.



The Bharat actor turned to Twitter sharing a picture of his two close friends Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique preparing ration bags for distribution among the needy people.

Salman Khan says his two friends Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique have distributed ration bags among 1,25,000 families to date.

He also wrote, “Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai.”

“Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of... Challenge 'Anna Daan' Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through...”

The Dabangg actor has been creating awareness among his followers from Panvel farmhouse in the wake of the pandemic.