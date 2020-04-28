Sonam Kapoor reveals she often uses husband Anand Ahuja’s toothbrush

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor has revealed that she often uses husband Anand Ahuja’s toothbrush and the latter is so annoyed with it.



The Neerja actress, who is spending her quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi amid the coronavirus lockdown, used the Never Have I Ever game filter on Instagram and posted clips of herself responding to few fun questions.

“Always. Anand Ahuja's. I keep using it...He is so annoyed,” said Sonam while responding one of the questions "(Never have I ever) used someone's toothbrush without telling them."

Over this, Anand gave a response in his Insta story with a hilarious reply.

He wrote, “and I buy you so many of them. Still, you keep losing them. How does even someone lose a toothbrush.”

Besides this, Sonam has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation.