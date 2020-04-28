Coronavirus patients continue to recover in KP as 500 sent home today

PESHAWAR: Around 515 coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were sent home on Tuesday after they made a recovery from the disease, said the provincial authority officials.

Officials in KP Health Department said that out of 1,867 patients of coronavirus, more than 500 were sent home after their tests were reported negative.

In Malakand division, about 171 patients made a recovery, followed by 88 in Peshawar division, 68 in Mardan division and 30 in Hazara.

Similarly, 57 patients were recovered in Kohat division, 27 in Bannu, and seven in D I Khan division.

Giving details of the recovery of the patients in major cities, the officials said 40 patients have defeated coronavirus in Peshawar, 37 in Swat, 16 in Abbottabad, 35 in Kohat, 56 in Mardan, 12 in Swabi, 45 in Upper Dir, 50 in Buner and 18 in Nowshera districts.

The officials said the recovered patients were shifted to their villages and cities from quarantine and isolation centres in KP.

These patients also include those who returned from Afghanistan and Gulf countries and recently tested negative.



Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were the two districts of KP where no case of coronavirus has been reported so far.

The official advised people to use masks while traveling outside of homes, avoid travelling on public transport, use disposable gloves, do not touch eyes and mouth in open, wash hands with soaps and maintain two meter distance with people to remain safe from COVID-19.