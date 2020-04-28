Indian actor Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who was unwell to attend the funeral prayers of his mother Saeeda Begum earlier this week, is admitted to a Mumbai hospital, Indian media has reported.



The Angrezi Medium actor lives in Mumbai with wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. The family is currently with him in the hospital, according to media reports.

The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment in Britain.

He returned to India after recovering and wrapped up his Angrezi Medium film.

Earlier this week, Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum died of a long-fought illness in Jaipur at the age of 95.

The funerals of Saeeda Begum were performed in Jaipur and due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, only a few family members were allowed to attend. Irrfan was unable to attend the final rites of his mother.

He paid his last respects to his mother through video conference.