Arjun Kapoor comes to the aid of starving stray animals during lockdown

Arjun Kapoor announced that he will be hosting a charity sale of his personal closet to feed stray dogs

Bollywood megastar Arjun Kapoor has come forth for the aid of all stray animals who have also been left starving owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor announced that he will be hosting a charity sale of his personal closet to feed stray dogs on the street and care for them during these catastrophic times.

“I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help,” he said.

“There’s been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed,” he added.

““In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I’m putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause.”